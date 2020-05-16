



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is has topped 61,000 as the death toll climbed above 4,400. In Philadelphia, 257 additional coronavirus cases were announced, raising the citywide total to 19,606.

Saturday’s numbers are showing progress, according to City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

“Today’s numbers show clear signs of progress for Philadelphia,” he said. “We received a large number of lab reports today so the relatively low number of cases is a sign of continuous decline. Philadelphians should be proud that the measures we’re taking are working, but we must keep it up. Stay home, and if you must go outside, be sure to wear a mask and keep a distance from others.”

Ten more deaths due to complications with coronavirus were also reported in Philadelphia. The city’s death toll now stands at 1,031.

State health officials announced 989 new cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 61,611. The death toll also rose by 61, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,403.

Meanwhile, another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania began to emerge from pandemic restrictions Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 12 more counties soon will join them in a partial easing.

Wolf said that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan, effective May 22.

All told, by the end of next week, more than 40% of Pennsylvania’s population of 12.8 million will have seen an easing of pandemic restrictions that were intended to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with very ill COVID-19 patients.

