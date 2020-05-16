PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is has topped 61,000 as the death toll climbed above 4,400. On Saturday, health officials announced 989 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 61,611.
The death toll rose by 61, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,403.
Meanwhile, another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania began to emerge from pandemic restrictions Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 12 more counties soon will join them in a partial easing.
Wolf said that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan, effective May 22.
All told, by the end of next week, more than 40% of Pennsylvania’s population of 12.8 million will have seen an easing of pandemic restrictions that were intended to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with very ill COVID-19 patients.
