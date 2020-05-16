



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday he will be signing an executive order to allow the resumption of fishing charters, watercraft rentals, and other chartered boat services. The order goes into effect Sunday at 6 a.m.

Murphy says the resumption of chartered-boat services will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures.

This comes just days after Murphy announced beaches would reopen in time for Memorial Day.

“In addition to enjoying our beaches, our shoregoers will also be able to enjoy some time on the water, as well,” Murphy said. “Even with social distancing, we are confident everyone can have a safe and memorable summer.”

NEW: I will sign an EO allowing for the resumption of:

🎣Fishing charters and other chartered-boat services

🛶Watercraft rentals This Order will take effect tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM. We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed. pic.twitter.com/2Z9Um3LF42 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020

In other virus-related news, Murphy reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 145,089. He also announced another 115 COVID-19 related deaths. The statewide total now stands at 10,249.

Murphy said Saturday the positivity trend continues downward.

“That continues to be a good sign that the spread has slowed,” Murphy said. “Not only in certain regions but statewide.”

LOOK:

☑️Number of patients reported in either critical or intensive care fell to 1,061

☑️Ventilator use dropped to 846

☑️182 new #COVID19 hospitalizations yesterday

☑️380 discharges yesterday pic.twitter.com/oCKsOd4FcL — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020

Murphy announced Friday that the state’s primary slated for July 7 will be primarily a vote-by-mail election. Murphy says that all registered Democratic and Republican voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot and that all unaffiliated and inactive voters will also receive a ballot application.

There will be one polling location open in each municipality for those who wish to vote in person. Social distancing guidelines will be in place at those polling locations.

Murphy has also given the green light for the return of elective surgeries.