DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is honoring graduates from Delaware. The former Vice President had a message for Delaware State University’s commencement.
On Saturday, several undocumented students known as Dreamers graduated from the university.
“Some of you will redefine what it means to lead the way of the united people regardless of age, gender, race, or zip code. We have a real opportunity to come out of this crisis stronger than we’ve ever been and this Class of 2020, you’re going to play a big part in that,” Biden said in a video message. “Congratulations again, I can’t wait to see what you all accomplish. We need you.”
They’re the first group to do so under a scholarship established in 2016.
Congratulations to everyone in the Class of 2020!
