



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Cooped up in the house no more. The scenes at the shore are dramatically different this somewhat summer-like Saturday as New Jersey officials lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions. The state is allowing the beaches and boardwalks to reopen with restrictions still in place.

It was a gorgeous day in Ocean City. Hundreds, if not thousands, took advantage of visiting the ocean on the Jersey Shore.

Beachgoers got the green light from Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday morning. All New Jersey beaches will be allowed to remain open just in time for Memorial Day Weekend next week.

Boardwalks and restaurants must be takeout and delivery only. Amusement park rides, games and playgrounds must stay closed. Each town has its own rules.

Officials say they want to keep people moving.

The governor gave leeway to local officials in reopening their beaches and whether or not setting a uniform occupancy limit.

Murphy is letting individual towns decided how much is enough as they prepare for visitors eager to get sand between their toes.

“That’s why, and by the way, the data is driving us on this, so that’s why you wouldn’t have seen for instance state parks and beaches opening in the same weekend,” Murphy said. “We want to be able to assess the impact of our steps, be able to get our enforcement right, tweak it if we have to so we learn one lesson that you know what, they’re not all open by the way but we do need to get sooner or later, restrooms or parks open.”

Murphy says social distancing guidelines remain in place.