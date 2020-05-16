DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen above 7,500 as the death toll now stands at 286. On Saturday, health officials announced 174 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.
There are now 7,547 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
These latest numbers come just a few days after Gov. John Carney announced that Delaware beaches and community pools will reopen in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
New Castle County has 2,667 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 3,658 and Kent County has 1,176. There are also 46 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 3,367 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 32,211 negative cases in the state, officials say.
