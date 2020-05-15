



YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – A Yeadon man’s anniversary dance video for his wife has gone viral. He wasn’t about to let the pandemic keep him from dancing with his wife of 33 wonderful years.

“Because it’s our anniversary. We’re going to dance on our anniversary through Facetime,” Bill Mellix said. “You know what we like to do on our anniversary, we like to bop.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

He was dressed to the nine’s and with a soulful song in the background, Bill Mellix put on his smooth moves for his wife, imagining she had his hand.

His wife Judy is recovering from a heart attack. After the pandemic began he couldn’t visit her anymore, so then their anniversary came around and he wanted to do something to make her smile.

He Facetimed the moment of this special dance with her and uploaded the video to Facebook for his kids to see.

“We like to dance. We like to bop old school. So, I said I’m going get dressed up and we did Facetime. The file was too big for me to send to my kids, I got five kids, so I said let me just put it on Facebook,” Mellix said. “They’re all on Facebook and it just went off.”

The video has been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times. It caught the eyes of the TV show “The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos with Cedric the Entertainer.” The show will feature some of the best videos made during this pandemic.

The show airs tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS3.