PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are planning to increase SEPTA services starting on Monday. In a press conference on Friday, SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards said things will not be perfect, but they are working hard to make the service accessible and safe to essential workers.
“We continue to face many challenges. We want to run the maximum amount of service possible with our limited number of healthy and available employees,” Richards said. “Every morning, we are just unsure of exactly how many employees are able to come to work and obviously we want to make sure that if they do not feel well, if there’s a reason for them not to come to work, that they understand that’s the best thing they can do for all of us.”
Richards says they are still discouraging nonessential travel.
She says they will resume collecting fares on buses and trolleys.
SEPTA will also reinstate front-door boarding.
