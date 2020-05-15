



REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — The beach and boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are set to reopen Friday with limitations. Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns joined Eyewitness News Friday morning to discuss what visitors can and cannot do.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, limited use of both the beach and boardwalk is allowed until 10 p.m.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Mayor Kuhns reminded those who will be heading to the beach or boardwalk that it is for exercise only.

“We’re opening up the beach slowly, in phases so were not overwhelmed from the perspective of crowds,” he said.

So how will Rehoboth Beach be monitoring social distancing?

“We are going to have lifeguard, a group of our parking people as well as some of our summer officers walking up and down the boardwalk, up and down the beach, just to make sure that people are moving along, not sunbathing or sitting on the beach,” Kuhns said.

Delaware Beaches, Community Pools To Reopen In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

The mayor added that they have removed benches from the boardwalk, giving people less of an opportunity to congregate.

Watch the video for the full interview.