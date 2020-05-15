BREAKING:Gov. Wolf To Move 12 More Pa. Counties To ‘Yellow’ Phase Of Reopening Plan As Stay-At-Home Orders Remain For Philly Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are teaming up with Philabundance for a virtual food drive. Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park Friday, where the Phanatic was on hand for the kickoff.

Pitcher Aaron Nola is getting the word out with some public service announcements.

Citizens Bank donated the first $40,000.

The goal is to reach $75,000 by June 1.

