PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are teaming up with Philabundance for a virtual food drive. Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park Friday, where the Phanatic was on hand for the kickoff.
Pitcher Aaron Nola is getting the word out with some public service announcements.
.@AaronNola027 and the Phillies are teaming up with @CitizensBank and @Philabundance for a Phans Feeding Families Virtual Food Drive: https://t.co/vrTNpe2fBj pic.twitter.com/qy8xlgCkfc
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 15, 2020
Citizens Bank donated the first $40,000.
The goal is to reach $75,000 by June 1.
