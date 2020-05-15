PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is extending its recycling collection every other week through June 26. Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement during a Friday briefing.
“As the city continues to provide essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Streets Department continues to face challenges with maintaining trash and recycling collection on a consistent schedule,” Kenney said.
Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy says recycling collection is running about a day behind currently.
Kenney also said that regular trash collections will continue on or as close to its normal schedule as possible during trash-only weeks.
He had a message for those who don’t put out their trash bags properly.
“Please put your trash out neat,” Kenney said. “It really is annoying people throw their trash bags out on their front step and think it’s OK.”
