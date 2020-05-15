



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state’s primary slated for July 7 will be primarily a vote-by-mail election. This announcement comes as the number of COVID-19-related deaths eclipsed 10,000.

“We will ensure that a limited number of in-person polling places in each county will be open to ensure that everyone can exercise their right to vote. No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” Murphy said.

Murphy says that all registered Democratic and Republican voters will receive a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot and that all unaffiliated and inactive voters will also receive the same.

Meanwhile, another 201 COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday, raising the death toll to 10,138.

“We’ve now lost 13 times as many New Jerseyans to COVID-19 as we did on 9/11,” Murphy said.

New Jersey health officials reported an additional 1,297 new coronavirus cases, raising the statewide total to 143,905. Murphy added that they are seeing a slowing in the number of newly reported cases at long-term care facilities.

On Friday, Murphy also announced that he is signing an executive order that will allow the resumption of elective surgical and other invasive procedures. This will be effective as of Tuesday, May 26.

Murphy called this a “big step forward for public health.”

On Thursday, Murphy said beaches and lakefronts can reopen but that gatherings such as concerts and fireworks will be prohibited. He also said each town must establish its own capacity limitations and ways to enforce social distancing. Boardwalk restaurants can remain open for takeout only, but amusement parks and playgrounds will remain closed for now.

The beach reopenings will take effect on May 22. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said his town and others would use this weekend as a “dry run” to gauge how things go.

Beach access has varied from town to town over the last several weeks during the pandemic, as some have clashed with the state by opening parts of their beaches or have tried to restrict access to local residents only.

Referring to those towns that sought to enact restrictions on outsiders, Murphy commented, “No community can turn a public beach into a de facto private one.”

