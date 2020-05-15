PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters have placed a four-alarm blaze in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood under control. Crews responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.
Fire officials say the building has both commercial and residential units. Six people have been displaced so far.
One firefighter has been taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
Three alarms brings about 100 PFD members and 28 apparatus to the fireground. pic.twitter.com/UCeuNdhOkW
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 15, 2020
Nearly 150 Philadelphia firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The initial call was for a two-alarm fire but it spread to four alarms.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.