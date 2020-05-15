CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Crews responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

There are at least 100 Philadelphia firefighters on scene battling the blaze.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

