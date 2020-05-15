Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Crews responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.
Three alarms brings about 100 PFD members and 28 apparatus to the fireground. pic.twitter.com/UCeuNdhOkW
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 15, 2020
There are at least 100 Philadelphia firefighters on scene battling the blaze.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
