PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials say they’re trying to create a workable solution for homeless people who are staying at the airport during the coronavirus pandemic. Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Friday the current setup is not fair to airport employees.
“We certainly recognize that these are people and a sensitive population. We’re trying to balance the two. We’ll certainly have beds available for everybody who are at the airport,” Abernathy said. “Some of those who are older or have underlying health conditions will be slotted into one of our hotel rooms immediately, others will have shelter beds available.”
Mayor Jim Kenney also gave an update on recycling pick-up Friday.
Kenney says pick-up will continue to be every other week through June and that people should put lids on their recycling bins.
