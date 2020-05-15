



MANAHAWKIN, N.J. (CBS) — Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia rock band who cracked President Barack Obama’s 2015 Spotify summer playlist, took their rock-and-roll outside this week for a socially-distanced concert. The rock revivalists played a concert for Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital staff on Wednesday.

The band said Friday on Twitter that frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly performed for “nurses, doctors and hospital staff who have been working so hard on the front lines of COVID-19.”

One of the first safe socially-distanced concerts in America occured on Wednesday at Southern Ocean Medical Center as hospital staff invited Low Cut Connie to perform for their nurses and doctors who have been through so much. Full statement attached. 📸: @Danny_Clinch pic.twitter.com/gvBbJRHyHc — Low Cut Connie (@LowCutConnie) May 15, 2020

“Some of the staff had been watching the Low Cut Connie ‘Tough Cookies’ livestreams and invited us to perform for the staff,” Low Cut Connie said on Twitter. “It took some time to figure out how to do this safely, and are completely amazed by the hospital staff for arranging the tricky logistics of this event.

“It was worth it, and there were many fantastic moments as staff danced and sang along from a distance, and patients watched from their windows. Endless thanks to everyone involved in making this happen, and to all our health care workers who are working so hard to keep us healthy during this difficult time.

“One of the first safe socially distanced concerts in America occurred this week in New Jersey and it is something we will never forget.”

Live music has shifted to the digital world in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, and Low Cut Connie has been putting on live stream concerts called “Tough Cookies” at 6 p.m. every Thursday and Sunday on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The band also participated in G. Love’s three-day virtual event “Love From Philly” at the beginning of May that raised money for Philly musicians, venues, entertainment professionals, and charities.

Low Cut Connie’s new album “Private Lives” is due out Oct. 13 on Contender Records/MidCitizen Records.