Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Ashland Avenue just before 4:15 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot once in the groin and also received a graze wound to his toe.
The boy was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.