BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A North Jersey woman could be the oldest person in the world to recover from COVID-19. And to her, it’s just one more challenge she’s overcome to survive.
Sylvia Goldsholl is 108 years old. She tested positive in March and was moved to the COVID isolation wing at her Bergen County senior living facility.
Goldsholl was healthy and cleared two weeks later. She says she was determined to survive.
“I survived everything because I was determined to survive,” Goldsholl said. “I am a survivor.”
Goldsholl has lived through the Great Depression, two World Wars, and a lot more.
COVID-19 was just her latest challenge to overcome.
