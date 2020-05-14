



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for Takeout With Tori. The weekend usually means pizza and this week, Vittoria Woodill is sinking her teeth into a pie so popular, you need to order days in advance.

Pizza is that perfect stringy, piping hot round of comfort that we all can’t get enough of and it’s just got even more addictive courtesy of Pizza Jawn.

The pizza pop-up that would normally travel to serve you the neatest in Neapolitan hybrids, Detroit’s pizzas, where the cheese runs deep, and grandma-style pan pizzas so good it’s better than your grandma’s.

Husband and wife owners, David and Ann Lee, like so many, have had to rise to the occasion. Before COVID-19, Pizza Jawn was their side jawn. Now, it’s their full-time job.

So basically, he has a CrossFit gym and then he sells pizza on the side.

“My gym’s been closed for almost a month now and she can’t practice real estate at the moment, so luckily the pizza has been filling our time up,” David Lee said.

Pizza Jawn has started doing no-contact pickups

“If you want to order a pizza on Wednesday or Friday, you’re going to order it the week before. We’re going to put a link out at 8 p.m. and hopefully, you get lucky,” David Lee said.

Lucky because slots are limited since it takes the Lees days to make the signature dough.

“Good pizza comes down to the dough,” he said.

But trusting the process has paid off for everyone.

