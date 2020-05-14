



RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — During this pandemic, schools everywhere are having to be creative when it comes to giving the class of 2020 the appreciation they deserve. At the entrance to Archbishop John Carroll High School’s campus, each of the 188 graduates can now see their face.

“It’s such an amazing gesture that I know the entire grade will appreciate,” student body president Tommy Anderson said.

The 24-by-12 billboard, facing busting Matsonford Road, proudly displays Archbishop John Carroll High School’s graduating class.

“It’s a way of telling our kids that we deeply care for each and every one of them. Seniors all over the Delaware Valley and the country are suffering and so this is our way of powerfully saying thank you, we care about you and good luck,” Archbishop John Carroll High School President Francis Fox said.

Along with others across the nation, these Radnor seniors missed out on their senior trip, prom and in-person graduation.

“It shows how much they care about us and that they’re fighting to have a memorable last few months of senior year,” class vice president Megan Curry said.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts gave a special salute to the class of 2020. CAPA’s graduation seniors all got a spot on the lawn.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite announced the district will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for approximately 7,000 seniors, on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

There will be a few special guests in attendance.

“An original performance by a senior in honor of the class of 2020, remarks from several of our students and remarks from the mayor, a video collage highlighting some special moments with our seniors and many other surprises,” Hite said.

Across the board, this year’s graduating class is nothing like we’ve ever seen before. And in a sense, the new decade has started off as one we’ll never forget.