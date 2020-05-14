Police: Woman Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 28-year-old woman in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Investigators say the woman was shot in the leg near 58th and West Thompson Streets at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman is in stable condition.

Police say there are surveillance cameras in the neighborhood that could help identify the gunman.

