Police: Woman Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 28-year-old woman in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Investigators say the woman was shot in the leg near 58th and West Thompson Streets at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The woman is in stable condition.
Police say there are surveillance cameras in the neighborhood that could help identify the gunman.
