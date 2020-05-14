Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillie Phanatic received a visit from a Phillies’ legend during storytime this week. World Series Champion Ryan Howard stepped up to the plate to read to children virtually Wednesday night.
The Big Piece was joined by his wife Krystle and daughters Ariana, Alexandria, and Amara.
They read The Phillie Phanatic’s Hero.
The book is about a homework project that requires the Phils mascot to write about his favorite hero.
Ryan and Krystle are also big reading advocates and they’ve co-authored their own series children’s book, “The Little Rhino.”
The Phillie Phanatic is back for his weekly storytime and this time.
