



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chilly nights and comfortable afternoons has been the reoccurring trend this week across the region. The pleasant conditions will stick around through the rest of Thursday.

High pressure off of the Atlantic will continue pumping in warm air. Afternoon highs today will be close to normal in the low 70s.

Friday looks to be the warmest day so far in 2020. Highs will jump into the 80s, making it the first 80-degree day in Philly since October of 2019.

Our next storm will send a cold front over the region late Friday. A few scattered evening thunderstorms are likely. Any storm that does develop can produce strong wind gusts in the order of 35-40 mph.

Philadelphia and part of our western suburbs are under a marginal risk for severe weather; level 1 of 5 on the intensity scale.

Meanwhile, Mt. Pocono and points north and east could see locally stronger storms. A slight risk for severe weather has been issued there. As of now, spotty daytime showers are possible but the better chance for any precipitation will arrive late Friday.

Brief downpours are not out of the question, in addition to strong thunderstorms.

The cold front may stall over South Jersey Saturday, so a couple scattered showers could be possible Saturday across the shore points and the Delaware, Maryland, Virginia region. Temperatures Saturday still look very warm near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be drastically cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s, coupled with sun and clouds and a few spotty showers.