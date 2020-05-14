Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are hoping you can help them track down an arsonist. Surveillance video shows the suspect on the 2700 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia, around 5:15 a.m. on May 6.
The video shows the suspect light a dumpster on fire.
That fire damaged the building beside it and an apartment on the second floor.
Authorities say the suspect walks with a limp.
If you recognize the person in the video, contact police.
