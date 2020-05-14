PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the jersey numbers for their incoming class of rookies Thursday afternoon with a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.
First round pick Jalen Reagor will wear #18 worn last year by Josh McCown and made famous with the team by former wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.
Second round pick Jalen Hurts will return to wearing the #2 that he donned for the first three seasons of his college career at Alabama. Hurts is the first player to wear #2 for the team since backup QB Matt Barkley and Eagles fans remember it of course, as the number of long-time kicker David Akers.
The moment you've all been waiting for…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0rEl7uCVn5
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 14, 2020
Safety K’Von Wallace takes over the #42 previously worn by linebacker Duke Riley. Linebacker Davion Taylor takes over #52 which was worn by Zach Brown last season. Hometown product Shaun Bradley takes over the #54 worn by Kamu Grugier-Hill last season but fans will hope that Bradley channels his inner Jeremiah Trotter.
Stanford linebacker and seventh round pick Casey Toohill will be #56 which was not worn by a player last season. Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll takes on the #63 while his teammate Prince Tega Wanogho will wear #72 taking over for former swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
Sixth round speedster Quez Watkins gets #80 while fifth rounder John Hightower takes over #82.
