Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle On Route 38 In Mount Laurel

By CBS3 Staff
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident in Burlington County. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near Route 38 and I-295 in Mount Laurel.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

So far, there is no word on the extent of that pedestrian’s injuries.

