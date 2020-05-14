Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle On Route 38 In Mount Laurel

Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident in Burlington County. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near Route 38 and I-295 in Mount Laurel.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
So far, there is no word on the extent of that pedestrian’s injuries.
