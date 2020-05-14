PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The families of children who received free or reduced-priced meals at Philadelphia public schools will receive over $350 in food benefits. The Philadelphia School District says these families will receive the approximate food benefit amount of $365 for each school-aged child in their family.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The benefit will be issued in the form of a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
The school district says, if you already have an active EBT card, the P-EBT funds will be automatically added to your card.
Philadelphia schools have been closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.