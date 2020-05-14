WATCH LIVE:New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Expected To Give Update On Guidelines For Jersey Shore
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia School District


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The families of children who received free or reduced-priced meals at Philadelphia public schools will receive over $350 in food benefits. The Philadelphia School District says these families will receive the approximate food benefit amount of $365 for each school-aged child in their family.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The benefit will be issued in the form of a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The school district says, if you already have an active EBT card, the P-EBT funds will be automatically added to your card.

Philadelphia schools have been closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more information.

Comments