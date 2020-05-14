SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Sea Isle City’s beaches are reopening just in time for the summer tourist season. The city says it’s opening beaches to regular access on Saturday morning.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio is reminding everyone they have to comply with social distancing guidelines, keeping six-feet apart when possible.
“While much of our region and country works to re-open, we still have far to go. It has become clear that outdoor activity, done with respect for each other’s space, is beneficial not only to our residents’ physical health, but also their mental health,” Mayor Desiderio said.
The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will not be on duty until May 23, which kicks off the Memorial Day weekend.
The mayor is expected to join Gov. Phil Murphy at his daily briefing on Thursday to provide additional information about the shore communities.
You can watch the press conference at 1 p.m. on CBSPhilly.com.
