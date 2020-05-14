PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CVS is opening nine additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Pennsylvania on Friday. Five of the nine sites will be in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.
Testing sites in the area include the CVS Pharmacy at 6701 Ridge Ave. in Philadelphia; 1034 2nd St. in Richboro, Bucks County; 760 Miles Rd. in West Chester, Chester County; 795 Baltimore Pike in Springfield, Delaware County; and 840 South Valley Rd. in Lansdale, Montgomery County.
CVS will be announcing additional testing sites in the state and the U.S. in the coming weeks.
The testing sites will use self-swab tests and be administered to people who meet the CDC guidelines, CVS says. It’s by appointment only and anyone who meets the criteria can register at CVS beginning on Friday.
Test results are expected to take three days, according to CVS.
CVS expects to have 1,000 sites throughout the country.
