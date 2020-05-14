



With the current COVID-19 pandemic, she has found a new way to operate her business and help those in need right now. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz caught up with her via Zoom.

“I handmake bags all from reclaimed materials that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill and then I donate 15% of the proceeds to empower childhood literacy for underserved kids in Philadelphia,” Welsh said.

Welsh donates the money to Tree House Books, a literacy center and giving library that supports Northern Philadelphia.

When CBS3 last spoke to Welsh, she had saved over 2,500 pounds of fabric from landfills. She’s now making an even bigger impact.

“I’ve impacted over 7,000 kids so far and I’ve saved over 3,000 pounds of fabric from landfills,” she said.

But with the pandemic happening, Tree House Books and Little Bags, Big Impact has pivoted.

“I really wanted to pivot and see what the community needed,” Welsh said. “I realized their greatest need at the moment was to nourish their bodies as well because the children rely on two to three meals a day from school and of course with the schools being shut down they don’t receive those meals.”

One bag is equal to six new books but now it has changed to providing meals.

“This is the market tote for my continuous efforts to support Tree House Books – one tote will equal five meals to nourish the bodies and also minds of the children of Philadelphia,” Welsh said. “It says, “Nurturing the planet and the next generation,” which is the mission of little bags, and the tie is a reclaimed burned velvet scrap which also coincides with my mission of sustainability as well.”

@littlebagIMPACT donated $1000 = 1000 meals to children in Philly. My mission is to nurture #NextGen minds w/books. But with schools closed, it's also important to nourish their bodies w/food. With my partnership @TreeHouse_Books, meals are getting to kids who need it most. pic.twitter.com/CjTtiR83lf — littlebags.bigimpact (@littlebagIMPACT) April 7, 2020

If you are interested in one of Anna’s bags, head over to https://littlebagsbigimpact.com/