



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local student who became a viral sensation for all the right reasons will now be getting a chance to do something every Sixers fan dreams of. Whenever the Sixers return to the court and fans can return to the stands, they’ll need someone to jump-start them, to hype them up, to ring the bell.

Alex Trindle is ready.

The Port Richmond native and La Salle University student recently got some practice.

I wore a sixers hoodie to ring the bell on my last day of chemo!!! Iconic? I think so😌 @sixers pic.twitter.com/ViQD9x0y5Q — Alex (@alex_trindle15) April 29, 2020

“It was my last day of treatment, I decided to wear the Sixers hoodie because I thought it was funny and I knew I was going to be ringing the bell because it was my last day,” Trindle said.

Last year, Trindle was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Following more than six months of chemotherapy, her bell-ringing tweet went viral and caught the attention of the team.

“I think Tobias Harris was the first one, that was in the morning and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And like Ben Simmons,” Trindle said. “Joel Embiid did.”

That short six-second video of perseverance has been viewed over 600,000 times, and it also led to an invitation from Mike Scott and the Sixers.

“Mike has such a great heart and Alex really inspired all of us to kind of step up and rally around Philadelphia in every way we can. So she’s the real inspiration here,” Sixers President Chris Heck said.

What does Trindle believe the moment will be like when she eventually does ring the bell?

“I feel like it has to be dramatic,” Trindle said. “And if it’s not that dramatic, I feel like it’s going to be a letdown. I feel like I’ve gotta go hard for the team. And if it’s one of the first games, people are going to be expecting dramatics.”