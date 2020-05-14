2 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In East Germantown

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were injured following a three-vehicle accident in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Musgrave Street and Church Lane.
Emergency teams freed two people who were trapped inside the vehicles. They were taken to the hospital.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
