PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in drive-by shooting in the city’s Francisville section. Gunfire erupted just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on North 16th and Ogden Streets.
Police say the 58-year-old victim was visiting a friend’s house. They were out front when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire and then sped off.
The victim was shot in the back. He is in critical condition.
Officials say the incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.
“It may be related to an argument with other members inside of the property where the 58 year-old victim was visiting, that is a possibility,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say they are looking for a sedan-type vehicle, possibly gray with a black driver’s door.
No arrests have been made.
