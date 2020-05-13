Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect who pulled a knife on an employee while robbing a Rite Aid in Germantown. Police say the robbery happened on Monday, around 4:15 p.m., at the Rite Aid on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue.
The man allegedly tried to leave the store with merchandise without paying.
When confronted, police say the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the employee.
Then he fled with about $100 worth of goods.
Police say the suspect was wearing a white and black vertical stripe surgical mask.
