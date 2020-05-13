PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors. It will take place on June 9 at 11 a.m.
It will also be streaming on the district’s public access channel and social media.
Schools across the commonwealth have been closed the rest of the academic year due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the school district said it is committed to resuming classes for students in the fall. The school district doesn’t know, though, how classes will look when they resume.
“We don’t yet know what that will look like. We are actively working with a variety of stakeholders across the City and Commonwealth, as well as with our K-12 colleagues around the country, to ensure that we can provide our students and staff with a safe opportunity for continued learning and instruction,” the school district told CBS3 in a statement.
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s education secretary says he expects state schools to reopen in the fall with in-person learning.
