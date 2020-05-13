PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cocktails-to-go is one step closer to becoming a reality in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the state Senate voted 48-0 in favor of the HB 327 bill that allows taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks during Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.
Chuck Moran, executive director for the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, is urging Wolf to sign the bill.
“Today, the Pennsylvania Senate joined the House of Representatives in almost unanimously throwing a lifeline to help keep taverns and restaurants from sinking faster. HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day. This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive,” Moran said in a statement.
The bill goes to the governor’s desk next, where supporters hope he will sign.
