



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Starting next week, curbside pickup will be available for nonessential businesses. Nonessential construction projects can also resume.

The plan could help more than one million New Jerseyans who are out of work.

As restrictions begin being lifted for nonessential businesses, owners are gearing up to reopen Monday and making sure they’re in compliance with new state guidelines.

“I’m signing an executive order allowing for the restart of nonessential construction across New Jersey, allowing nonessential retail stores to reopen for online or phone ordering and curbside pickup,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, businesses will be able to operate again, but with limited contact.

One Collingswood business owner says he’s happy to reopen but does have some concerns.

“I’m still concerned about the lack of masks that I see on some people. I just think it’s selfish behavior that’s not necessary,” Dig This furniture store owner Reed Oren said.

Oren says he will require all of his customers to wear masks and to respect social distancing.

But there are some Collingswood residents who share his concerns.

“I just hope that people do keep in mind we’re easing into this, people do adhere to the social distancing rules that we’re supposed to be having,” resident Charlene French said.

Jude DeLeonardis, the co-owner of the Delsea Drive-In in Vineland, is also glad to be reopening but she too says customers will have to follow state mandates.

“Probably closer to 10 feet apart for vehicles but it will be above the six-foot minimum that is suggested for social distancing. And the same thing, if any patron is outside the vehicle, they will need to be wearing a mask,” DeLeonardis said.

Customers will now have to purchase tickets and food from the concession stand online. The Drive-In’s capacity will be limited.

DeLeonardis says there will also be field crews making sure people are respecting social distancing.

“Should a patron be averse to those rules, we will have them leave the facility,” she said,

The Delsea Drive-In hopes to reopen by May 22.