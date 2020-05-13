Adventure Aquarium Wants Public To Vote On Name For New Little Blue PenguinA big announcement at the Adventure Aquarium about one of its smallest resident.

Coronavirus Latest: Barnes Foundation Offering 'Takeout' Series Showcasing Artwork On YouTubeThe Barnes Museum's daily specials are works of art, which they've started presenting virtually in a Barnes Takeout series on Youtube.

Franklin Institute Starts My Home Museum Challenge To Showcase Unique CollectionsMany of us have gotten to tour some of the cool collections at the Franklin Institute.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Photographer Making Most Of Social Distancing Order By Taking 'Porch Portraits' Of FamiliesThis is a difficult time for sure but it's also one we will be talking about for years. So why not document it with a "porch portrait?"

Coronavirus Latest: Devon Horse Show And Country Fair Canceled Due To COVID-19 PandemicThe annual Devon Horse Show and Country Fair has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE THEM: These Philadelphia-Based Dogs Are Up For Adoption, In Need Of Furever HomesStart your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Philadelphia.