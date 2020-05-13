Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a child. Police arrested 39-year-old Frank Nattani on Wednesday.
Police say Nattani engaged in sexually explicit conversations and inappropriate behavior with the young accuser.
The child is Nattani’s neighbor and was also coached by him.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office wants any other potential victims to contact them.
