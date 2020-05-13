Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lincoln Financial Field is offering a special wedding package for couples who had their weddings canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those couples can get the chance to get married on the field for a reduced price.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lincoln Financial Field is offering a special wedding package for couples who had their weddings canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those couples can get the chance to get married on the field for a reduced price.
The Linc will cover the site fee for the ceremony, which is $30,000, with the purchase of a wedding package.
The complimentary ceremony includes set up on the sideline, stadium seating for guests, a custom image on video boards, and audiovisual needs.
The reception packages, which range from $50 to $70 a person, include all setup, teardown, cleaning needs, tables, banquet chairs, linens, dance floor rental, and a custom wedding welcome sign.
Catering and alcohol are additional.
Dates are based on availability and must be held no later than March 31, 2021.
For more information, click here or contact Specialevents@lincolnfinancialfield.com.
You must log in to post a comment.