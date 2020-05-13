PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania are pushing for Gov. Tom Wolf to ease stay-at-home restrictions. The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Senate committee rushing to reopen states too quickly could lead to another spike in cases.
Dr. Rob Danoff is overseeing a testing site in Bucks County for Jefferson Health. He says that reopening needs to be done slowly, but the state needs more testing.
“I think we need to have good systems in place. We do it slowly,” Dr. Danoff said. “The governor has our system in place. We’ve been social distancing. What we really need to have improved testing.”
Danoff says our testing is improving but it still needs to be better.
Residents also need to be trained to be contact tracers because the countries that are combating COVID-19 well are identifying cases quickly, as well as those who have been in contact with them.
“I guess I should say we should open slowly but have our other systems in place, continue social distancing and definitely wear a face mask,” Danoff said.
More testing and contact tracing are important parts of the reopening process.
