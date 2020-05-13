



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cases of a rare and mysterious syndrome in children linked to COVID-19 continue to grow. The CDC is preparing to release an alert that’s expected to better identify the syndrome that’s being reported by hospitals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The inflammatory syndrome is causing organ failure in children with COVID-19 and other complications similar to what happens with Kawasaki disease.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, looking to collect data, sent an alert to doctors and hospitals in the state about what’s being called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome that’s linked to COVID-19.

“These children are very ill, often requiring intensive care,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

While Pennsylvania doesn’t have an official count yet, New Jersey does.

“This morning, we received seven more reports for a total of 18,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Four of those New Jersey cases have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additional results are pending.

The newly identified syndrome is characterized by a persistent fever, skin rashes, swelling and poor organ function — symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

It was first reported by New York officials. In New York, there are now 82 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, there are more than 130 cases. Hospitals in 14 states and Washington, D.C. say they’ve treated patients.

“I can tell you we are concerned about it. It doesn’t appear that this is a common complication, but this is a complication which clearly can be serious,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

“It hit so quick,” Sara Garcia, a mother, said. “It was like, one minute he was fine and the next minute, it’s like he woke up with this weird, strange fever.”

Garcia says her son Nolan’s health went downhill fast.

Doctors discovered his coronary arteries were enlarged, a sign often associated with Kawaski disease, and he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It wasn’t typical, what you’re thinking, COVID symptoms. It wasn’t a cough,” Garcia said. “He was not having a hard time breathing.”

Health officials don’t know what makes kids more susceptible to the syndrome, how long it takes to develop or it’s exact connection to COVID-19, but doctors say it’s treatable if diagnosed early.