



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey is taking another step forward in the state’s reopening process. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday he’s signing an executive order allowing the restart of all nonessential construction, the reopening of nonessential retail stores for curbside pickup only, and permitting drive-through and drive-in events under social distancing guidelines.

It goes into effect Monday, May 18, at 6 a.m.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“The data we are seeing gives us confidence that we can begin the restart of our economy to get people back to work, and set the stage for the steps to come,” Murphy said.

The executive order comes as the Garden State continues to see a downward trend in the COVID-19 battle.

Officials announced another 1,028 cases today, bringing the statewide total to 141,560. There were also another 197 coronavirus-related deaths as the death toll climbed to 9,702.

Here is the new set of rules partially re-opening New Jersey https://t.co/fdZEeaLvtz — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) May 13, 2020

Under the executive order, construction can begin as long as safety precautions are taken, including clear posting of safety protocols, preventing overcrowding, prohibiting nonessential visitors, staggering work hours and breaks, and ensuring proper sanitation.

For nonessential retail stores, no customers are allowed inside the business and stores can be open for curbside pickup only.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Gatherings of vehicles for drive-in movies or church services are allowed, but all participants must remain inside their vehicles. If the vehicles are less than six feet apart, all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops have to be closed.

Murphy says these steps are able to be taken because of New Jerseyans’ efforts in social distancing, along with expanding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we’ll be able to take more steps,” Murphy said. “We’re moving slowly and deliberately because any misstep risks further outbreaks. When public health tells us it is safe to remove a restriction, we’ll remove it — not a moment before, not a moment after. The success we’ve had flattening the curve gives us confidence that we’ll be able to announce the end of more restrictions in the days and weeks ahead. There is no light switch we can flip – we can only slowly raise the dimmer.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)