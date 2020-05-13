BREAKING:NJ To Allow Nonessential Businesses To Reopen For Curbside Pickup, Permitting Drive-In Events
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, coronavirus, Local, Local TV


DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A protest is taking place in Bucks County to reopen Pennsylvania in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators are gathering in Doylestown, demanding businesses be allowed to reopen.

People there gathered today calling for an easing of restrictions and for people to be allowed to return to work.

(credit: CBS3)

“I am demonstrating peacefully to help reopen businesses all across Bucks County. Twenty percent of people have been unemployed. There’s 682,000 residents in this county. We have 4,000 COVID patients which is horrible, but we want to work with the governor to start our businesses. We want to open safely,” small business owner Shannon Harris said.

Bucks County commissioners have asked Gov. Tom Wolf for flexibility when it comes to moving from the red to yellow phase, a request that has been denied.

Wolf has extended stay-at-home orders for Bucks County to June 4.

