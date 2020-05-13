PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Triplets from Bucks County received more than $5 million in college scholarships. Alex, Robert and Stevie Meyer are triplets and members of Archbishop Wood High School’s Class of 2020.

Together, the brothers have been accepted into 35 colleges or universities and have been awarded more than $5.5 million in scholarships.

For the past two summers, the three attended the Psychology and Neuroscience Academy at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Alex was able to earn six college credits through the program and Robert and Stevie both earned four.

Alex will attend Lehigh University to study biochemistry. He will begin to shadow a professor performing research on cancer pharmaceuticals next spring and hopes to join the research team formally by fall of 2021.

He will also participate in track and field as a walk-on discus and javelin thrower for the team.

Robert is headed to Gettysburg College to study political science, international relations and economics. He was the kicker on Archbishop Wood’s championship football team and will continue his football career at Gettysburg.

Stevie is attending Rochester Institute of Technology and will study game design and development with an artificial intelligence concentration and applied cognitive neuroscience minor.

During his senior year, Stevie received the Men’s Gymnastics Junior Olympic All-American Academic Award and competed in the Pennsylvania State Championships. He is a state champion on floor exercise and placed third in the all-around competition.

He will continue his gymnastics career with The New York Alliance Team — a group between the men’s collegiate programs of New York to send athletes to varsity level gymnastics competitions.

Congratulations to Alex, Robert, Stevie, and the rest of Archbishop Wood’s Class of 2020!