PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marks five years since the deadly Amtrak train derailment in Northeast Philadelphia. Eight people lost their lives and more than 200 people were injured.
Train 188 took a curve at 106 miles per hour — more than twice the speed limit.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia firefighters remembered the victims on Twitter.
Today we remember the Amtrak 188 crash at Wheatsheaf/Coral St in BN10. @PhillyFireDept & @PhillyPolice members rescued 100s of people, faced difficult challenges @ThielAdam @PFDCraigMurphy @PFDSpecialOps @PATaskForce1 @PFDCorrigan @PhillyFireNews @RedPawRelief #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/LuZQFZ7cmq
— IAFF Local 22 (@IAFF22) May 12, 2020
They also recounted how the crash changed them professionally and personally.
