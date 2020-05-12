CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday marks five years since the deadly Amtrak train derailment in Northeast Philadelphia. Eight people lost their lives and more than 200 people were injured.

Train 188 took a curve at 106 miles per hour — more than twice the speed limit.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia firefighters remembered the victims on Twitter.

They also recounted how the crash changed them professionally and personally.

