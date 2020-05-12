PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced charges against a security guard who shot three teens on a SEPTA bus last month. Brandon Ferguson, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning on the 2800 block of Levick Street.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on April 16 on the Route 58 bus at Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street in Oxford Circle.
According to police, Ferguson claimed he was attacked by the teens and opened fire.
Police say the teens, ages 17, 16 and 15, were shot in the legs and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Authorities say a female bus passenger was also injured in the incident.
Ferguson has been charged four counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Simple Assault, and four counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
You must log in to post a comment.