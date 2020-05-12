Comments
PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Perkasie Borough police say a 24-year-old Bucks County man is behind bars for assaulting a store employee after being told to wear a face covering while inside. The incident happened at a business on West Walnut Street on Friday.
Police say Elijah Brown assaulted the employee after refusing to wear a mask and left the scene on foot.
When police located Brown, they say he refused to comply and kept running.
After detaining Brown and taking him into custody, police say he used his knee to strike an officer.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and other related charges.
He is being held at Bucks County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.
