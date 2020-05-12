Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are on the scene of an accident involving four vehicles in Montgomery County. The accident happened on Route 309 near North Wales Road in Montgomeryville, just after 8 a.m.
The accident caused northbound lanes of Route 309 to be blocked.
No injuries are reported at this time.
Multi-vehicle crash involving a car fire has RT-309 North blocked between Hartman Rd and N Wales Rd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/glVYlHqTJZ
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) May 12, 2020
