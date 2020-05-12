



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the presidential candidates to retool their campaigns. However, one thing hasn’t changed — Pennsylvania remains a battleground on the road to the White House.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will be heading our way, and on Tuesday, we heard from the Trump campaign and Dr. Jill Biden held a number of virtual events in the Philadelphia area.

From their home in Wilmington, Delaware, Dr. Biden took a tour of El Merkury restaurant in Philadelphia, which specializes in Central American street food.

It didn’t stop there as she also held a Zoom chat with some of the campaign’s super volunteers.

Should Joe Biden win the November election, his wife says, the country will finally be able to sleep peacefully at night.

“You don’t worry about a crashing economy or corruption in government. You don’t think about the government at all because you know a team of talented, thoughtful public servants are in the White House, led by a commander in chief you can trust,” Dr. Biden said.

However, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s campaign senior adviser and daughter-in-law, says Joe Biden is his own worst enemy, particularly with his support of the New Green Deal.

“That will put thousands and thousands of Pennsylvania workers out of work. It will totally eliminate jobs across the country, specifically in Pennsylvania,” said Trump. “President Trump isn’t concerned about Pennsylvania but I think Joe Biden should be.”

People are definitely conscious of the pandemic, but they’re also serious about the upcoming elections. Nearly a million Pennsylvanians have signed up for mail-in ballots.

You have until May 26 to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.